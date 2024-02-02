Lagos Seeks Partnership With China Airport Construction

In continuation of his infrastructural development drive and the vision to make Lagos work better, smarter and more efficient, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday met with the management team of the China Airport Construction Company (CACC) at its headquarters in Beijing, China.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is currently in China for a working visit with some top government officials, also visited the Beijing Subway, specifically to inspect the signaling system in use in the capital city.

The Beijing Subway covers over 800 kilometers stretch of train connectivity across the city; with over forty rail lines and more than 500 train stations. The subway has also been running efficiently since its establishment over 55 years ago.

Speaking during his visit to Beijing Subway, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was received by the top management of the company, led by the General Manager, Mr. Tang Zhu, expressed the Lagos State Government’s desire to equally have train operations, with signaling system that brings in the best with efficiency, safety, security and the best technology that is available.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said his government has identified the train system as a driver for the State’s economic value and at the same time, a veritable source of movement of the masses from various parts of the city.

He said the Lagos State Government will continue to strengthen collaborations with companies around the world for effective delivery of infrastructural development in Lagos State.

“We want to ensure that in Lagos, we bring in the very best with efficiency, safety, security and the best technology that is available. Train movement is going to be the solution that we believe will help us improve economic value and be able to move the population that we have in the city from one point to the other,” he said.

Speaking during a meeting with the management of the China Airport Construction Company (CACC), Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos is desirous of building an airport as soon as possible.

He said: “We have a plan in Lagos to build our airport. We plan to see if we can identify partners; real partners who understand our market, seek the potential of our market, and appreciate that it is a market that has the potential to grow and take the lead.

“We are the most active and financially capable state in the country (Nigeria). So, it is something that we can develop further. A few other airports have also approached us. We haven’t made any final decision yet. We are hoping that we will be able to do that in the next couple of months so that we can push things forward.”

In its presentation, the China Airport Construction Company (CACC), expressed willingness to partner with the Lagos State Government to realise Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision of constructing a brand-new airport in the Lekki area of the State.

The Managing Director of CACC, Kui Yu said the company has been following the development trajectory of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole, noting that the country is rated highly in Africa, socially and economically.

He said China Airport Construction Company has the necessary wherewithal to help Lagos State achieve its desired goal.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is accompanied on the trip by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi; Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Hon. Temitope Adewale; Chairman, House Committee on Environment parastatals, Hon. Rasheed Shabi; Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo and Director, Rail Transport, Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga among others.

– LASG