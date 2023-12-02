Lagos Seeks Artisans’ Collaboration Against Building Collapse

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday at Oregun appealed to artisans in the state to help the government to tackle shoddy construction and all acts of corruption causing building collapse.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at a hybrid stakeholders engagement with the theme “Achieving Building Compliance: A Task for All Stakeholders” organised by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) for all artisans in the built environment, adding that the forum was designed to deliberate on the best practices in achieving building compliance in Lagos State.

According to him, the event was important because artisans were the most important stakeholders who could check site infractions. He said artisans were well positioned such that from start to finish, all projects require their input, urging them to reject shoddy construction and report corruption on site.

While urging them to shun projects without approval, Sanwo-Olu averred that any project that had approval but was not being supervised by LASBCA officials should be avoided.

The Governor, represented by his Special Adviser on e-GIS, Dr. Babatunde Olajide, called for collaboration against environmental infractions causing flooding. He enjoined the artisans not to certify trainees who have not completed their training to qualify for full practice.

Sanwo-Olu urged them to also respect constituted authorities and obey laid down guidelines, saying “You should obey your associations who in turn should obey government rules and regulations”.

The General Manager of LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki said the collaboration of artisans with the government is important and needed for the agency to adequately supervise projects to tame building collapse.

Oki, who spoke in Yoruba, said Sanwo-Olu would always make decisions that would guarantee the safety, welfare, and well-being of residents. He said contractors, developers or property owners who want to cut corners usually used artisans because they were always present on site, adding that no bad business could happen unless artisans agreed.

He emphasised that artisans can effectively help to curb the menace of building collapse if they insist things must be done right, quality standards upheld and they report infractions to LASBCA.

Mr. Kehinde Osinaike, General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) advised residents to always approach his agency from the very moment they plan to purchase land and before construction for proper guidance.

He explained that it is not everywhere that residents could build anything because different areas were delineated for different purposes, such as commercial, residential, or mixed settlements.

Osinaike said physical planning and development are done to prevent haphazard construction and a disorderly environment, adding that artisans are important to achieving the set goals and objectives.

Risikat Bello, a Director from the Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority (LASPEMA) also said Lagos was working on achieving a resilient city and ensuring that sanity prevails in the built sector.

She said her agency was providing eco-friendly stalls for artisans for proper regulation of open spaces and road setbacks.

Mubarak Gbaja-Biamila, Honourary Secretary, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), thanked LASBCA for scaling up surveillance on construction sites to curb sharp practice.

He warned artisans to avoid helping developers or property owners to rehabilitate defective buildings without permission or supervision of LASBCA to avert disaster.

Other stakeholders including Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, and Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, lawmakers took turns to advise the participants on the need to work within areas of their specialisation. They also advised the artisans to reject projects on drainage paths and under high-tension wires to avert disasters.

