Lagos Seeks $10bn Private Funds For Electricity Supply

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has revealed his administration’s aspiration to secure up to $10 billion in private investments aimed at enhancing electricity provision for nearly five million households by the year 2032.

During an interview, he elaborated on this strategy, which forms an integral part of the larger initiative to enhance the power supply within the state. Currently, Lagos receives around 25 percent of the total 5,000 megawatts generated by the national grid.

Consequently, this approach will lead to a substantial reliance on dispersed off-grid power resources for the state’s energy needs.

“We’ve done an extensive power roadmap in energy for Lagos, and we have an idea of what our requirements will be for the next 10 years,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

“We’re trying to grow our power requirement, and based on the energy needs, it will be about 10,000 to 12,000 megawatts of power. So, it could be an investment opportunity of up to like $10 billion. So, we’re going to put that in front of investors,” he said.

“We’ve done an extensive power roadmap in energy for Lagos, and we have an idea of what our requirements will be for the next 10 years.

“We’re trying to grow our power requirement, and based on the energy needs, it will be about 10,000 to 12,000 megawatts of power. So, it could be an investment opportunity of up to like $10 billion. So, we’re going to put that in front of investors,” he added.