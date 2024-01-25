Lagos Seals Facilities Of Traditional Healthcare Practitioners

In a bid to protect public health and safety, the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB) has launched a major operation to combat non-compliance with the code of conduct of Traditional Medicine Practice in the State.

The Inspectorate Team of the Board, led by Mrs, Adams Aisha, mobilised personnel of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSA) as a swift and effective response to protect the well-being of Lagosians.

During the operation, two Traditional Birth Attendant facilities found wanting were sealed at No. 58, Willoughby Street, Ebute-Metta and 12, Ogunnaike Street, Agege, Lagos State.

Speaking during the operation, Mrs. Adams noted that through continuous clampdown and ongoing initiatives, the Board strives to protect the public from unscrupulous traditional medicine practitioners and promote the responsible use of traditional medicine for the benefit of all.

She said, “The Board’s operation is rooted in its commitment to create a structured Traditional Medicine practice that is respected, standardised, documented, modernised and protected”.

The Board, therefore, urged practitioners and the public to collaborate in upholding the best of standards, while prioritising the well-being of patients seeking treatments.