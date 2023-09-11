Lagos Seals Eight Nightclubs, Event Centers for Safety Violations

The Lagos State Government has taken decisive action by sealing eight nightclubs and event centers located in Ikeja and Victoria Island for a range of safety violations. The move underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to public safety and its determination to enforce strict compliance with safety regulations.

Mr. Lanre Mojola, the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, announced this development, emphasizing that it aligns with the Commission’s mandate of ensuring the safety of lives and property while striving for zero accidents in workplaces and public facilities across the state.

Mojola reiterated the Lagos State administration’s staunch stance on safety law violations, emphasizing that the government would maintain stringent oversight of such facilities to guarantee compliance with established safety regulations. He recalled a recent meeting held with nightclub and event center operators at Alausa, where the Commission issued warnings and reiterated its determination to close down establishments that permit the use of drugs and firearms.

Among the violations committed by the sealed facilities were the admission of minors into nightclubs, the conversion of frontages into drug sales outlets, and non-compliance with the mandated use of proper signage conveying messages against drugs, firearms, and underage clubgoers.

The General Manager urged nightclub and event center owners to respect the state’s laws, cautioning that the government would not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard stipulated laws and operational guidelines.

Mojola also encouraged all recreational and event centers in the state that have not yet registered with the Safety Commission to do so and obtain a safety compliance certificate.

Some of the affected facilities that were found to be in violation included Hot Box Night Club, Shades Night Club, Buzzbar, CCX Lounge, and several event centers. Mojola assured the public that enforcement exercises would continue to be carried out across the state as the Commission remains committed to its mission of ensuring public safety and creating a safer Lagos for all.