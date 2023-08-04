News

Lagos Seals Alapere Pedestrian Bridge

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
5

The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) has sealed the Alapere Pedestrian Bridge (Estate Bus stop) and they have started the repairs.

This was after it was discovered that the bridge had lost integrity following a video on social media calling the attention of the state government to the danger it posed.

In a terse statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile, urged Lagosians to avoid the Alapere bridge.

He said, “It is not safe for use at the moment.”

