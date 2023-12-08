Lagos Seals 19 Event Centres for Safety Infractions

19 event centres have been sealed by the Lagos Safety Commission for safety infractions.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, during a recent routine inspection and an on-the-spot assessment of some event centres across the state.

According to him, the safety assessment exercise is an ongoing effort to achieve the Commission’s mandate of ensuring zero accidents, particularly during this yuletide season.

A statement issued on the website of the Lagos State Government revealed details of the action.

The statement read in part, “Mojola declared that before the exercise, the Commission had earlier informed all events centre owners through their various associations of the need to adopt safety best practices at all events and duly register all events from 250 guests and above via its registration portal www.lasgsafetyreg.com to obtain an Event Safety Permit.

“He noted that the Commission has taken decisive action to enforce compliance with basic safety standards and guarantee safer events by sealing these event centres for nonconformity with already established safety protocols.

“According to him, some of the event centres sealed include White Stone Event Centre, Lekki Coliseum, Leisure Park, La Madison, Haddasah, The Summit, Villa Park, De Dove, Majesty, The Podium, Celebrations Gardens and Tastee Event Centres among others.

“He said the Commission will continue to conduct routine inspections to ensure that safety standards are upheld by the events and hospitality sectors within the State.

*Mojola also enjoined members of the public to escalate and report safety infractions observed at events and public facilities to the Commission.”