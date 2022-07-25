Lagos-Sango Ota-Abeokuta Road: Fashola Reacts To Abiodun’s Two-Week Ultimatum

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola has reacted to threat by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to take over the Lagos-Sango Ota-Abeokuta Road should the Federal Government fail to do the needful to address the pains of commuters as a result of the deplorable state of the road.

Abiodun had said: “During our inspection tour, I declared a state of emergency on the Lagos-Sango Ota-Abeokuta Road and also stated that we are giving the Federal Government a 2-week window to intervene on this road.

“At it’s expiration, the State Government would, putting the safety and comfort of its citizens first, have no choice than to immediately intervene through total reconstruction.”

Responding during an interview on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, Fashola said Governor Abiodun, in line with the law, lacked the power to take over federal road, and that there are processes involved legally if the Governor is desirous of doing so.

The Minister said the project had been slowed down due to funding challenges, and that he had personally asked the Governor where he intended to fund the project.

He said the Governor had enough state roads to deal with rather than being preoccupied with federal road, adding: “I am still waiting for the Governor’s response on where he intends to fund the project.”