Lagos RRS Conducts Night Raid, Arrests 46 Suspects

Under the leadership of CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) carried out a comprehensive night raid targeting black spots across various locations including Ketu, Mile 12 Underbridge, Old Toll Gate, and Motorways. The operation resulted in the apprehension of forty-six individuals suspected of various criminal activities.

Following meticulous screening procedures, eighteen of the suspects were released, while the remaining twenty-eight individuals are slated to face legal proceedings as directed by Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade of the Lagos State Police Command.

The coordinated crackdown underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb criminality and maintain public safety in Lagos state. The targeted areas, known for their high incidence of illicit activities, have long been a focal point for security interventions aimed at safeguarding residents and commuters.

CSP Egbeyemi, leading the charge, emphasized the importance of proactive measures in addressing crime hotspots. The successful operation reflects the dedication and vigilance of the RRS in identifying and apprehending individuals involved in unlawful conduct.