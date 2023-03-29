Lagos Return BRT Fares To 100% Rate

The Lagos State Government has announced the return of fare on all regulated buses BRT, Standard and FLM, to 100 per cent rate with effect from Sunday.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, had on Wednesday, 8th February 2023 approved a 50 per cent slash in bus fares following the cash crunch brought about by the recent currency swap.

Following the Supreme Court and Federal Government’s pronouncements on the use of old notes alongside the new notes and return of stability to the system, the 50 per cent rate is hereby discontinued, the state said in a statement.

“Consequently, bus fares return to pre-50 per cent slash rate effective Saturday, Ist April 2023.

“Thank you for your understanding,” the statement concluded.