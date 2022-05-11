Lagos Residents Commend Sanwo-Olu Govt For Demolition Of Distressed Buildings

Lagos residents have commended the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the prompt removal of distressed structures in different parts of the State following the commencement of the demolition exercise in the State on Monday.

Speaking on social media platforms, various stakeholders, including professionals in the built environment, property owners, members of Real Estate Developers Associations and Community Development Associations, described the exercise as a bold move by the Government to checkmate the incessant collapse of buildings in Lagos State and avoid needless loss of lives and property.

A former Permanent Secretary in Lagos State, Engr. Wasiu Olokunola, opined that the resolve of the Lagos State government to remove distressed buildings is one of the surest ways of reducing the frequency of building collapse in the country and urged other States to key into the initiative.

In the same vein, Builder Olumegbon Mutairu, who is the General Secretary of the Association of Real Estate Developers of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, applauded the initiative and pledged the support of his association, especially in the area of whistleblowing.

Also speaking on the development, a resident of Ebute-Metta, Mr. Ganiu Adebayo called for caution in future approvals of storey buildings in Ebute-Metta and its environs considering the topography of the area, just as others said they would like to see the enthronement of more stringent measures in approval and monitoring of building construction across the State in general.

Demonstrating their support for the ongoing demolition of distressed buildings, residents in different parts of the State inundated the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development with requests for the demolition of distressed buildings in their respective areas.

The requests, received through the Ministry’s Mobile App and other social media platforms as well as telephone calls, were in respect of locations like Borno Way, Ebute-Metta, Tapa and Bamgbose Streets on Lagos Island as well as Iwaya and Somolu axis of the State among others.

Recall that the Lagos State Government recently instituted several measures to enhance the regulation of the built environment through the enactment of LASPPPA and LASBCA Regulation 2019, the enactment of Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 as amended, and the novel establishment of the Lagos State Physical Planning and Building Control Appeals Committee.

Others are the employment of young Town Planners and Architects, continuous professional training for officers and the ongoing digitisation effort that will ultimately lead to the application of new technology in monitoring physical developments in the State.