Lagos Reschedules 2023 Promotion Exercise

Rescheduling of 2023 Promotion Exercise in Lagos State

The Year 2023 promotion exercise for Officers on Grade Level 01 to 06 in the mainstream civil service, as well as those on Grade Level 01 to 16 in Parastatal and Agencies in Lagos State, has undergone a rescheduling. Originally slated to commence on 4th July, 2023, the exercise will now begin on 17th July, 2023, for officers in the mainstream and on 24th July, 2023, for officers in parastatal and agencies.

Statement from the Ministry of Establishments and Training

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Establishments and Training, Mr. Olawale Musa, the reason behind the shift in dates was explained. The rescheduling was deemed necessary to ensure that all logistical arrangements are in place for a smooth and seamless promotion exercise. Musa also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the change in dates.

Prioritizing a Hitch-Free Exercise

The decision to reschedule the promotion exercise reflects the commitment of the Lagos State government to prioritize a hitch-free process. By allowing more time for logistical preparations, the authorities aim to create a conducive environment for the promotion of officers in both the mainstream civil service and parastatal/agencies. This approach demonstrates a meticulous approach to ensure fairness and efficiency in the promotion process.

The rescheduling of the Year 2023 promotion exercise in Lagos State highlights the importance placed on proper planning and organization. While acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the change in dates, the Ministry of Establishments and Training emphasizes its dedication to conducting a smooth and successful promotion exercise. With the new dates set, officers can now anticipate their well-deserved opportunities for career advancement within the civil service and parastatal/agencies.