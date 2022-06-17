Lagos Reschedules 2022 Screening Test Into Model Schools, Others

The Lagos State Examinations Board has informed the general public, especially parents and guardians of all candidates duly registered for the Year 2022 Screening Test into Lagos State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, that the examination has been rescheduled to hold from Tuesday, 19th to Friday, 22nd July, 2022.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, stated that the postponement of the examination dates became necessary to give prospective candidates more time to register.

Abolaji implored prospective candidates to register immediately and print out their registration slips while urging those who had previously registered to revisit the Board’s Portal: examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng to register again with the Serial Number and Personalised Identification Number (PIN) issued during their first registration and also print out the Examination Slips containing personal information for the exams.

While soliciting the cooperation of all stakeholders on the postponement, the Permanent Secretary enjoined the citizens to call: 08166599458, 08036981216, 08035190744 and 08028810507 for further inquiry or visit the Board’s Head Office in Agege.