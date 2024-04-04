Lagos Reopens Third Mainland Bridge as Sanwo-Olu Hails Tinubu, Umahi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the full reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge after successful completion of repair works.

This was as he appreciated President Bola Tinubu and the Ministe rof Works, Dave Umahi, for their commitment towards the successful repair work on the bridge.

In a statement on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to ensure road safety on the bridge and also be considerate to other road users.

He said, “Dear Lagosians, I am pleased to announce the full reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge after extended repair works have been completed to ensure its safety and efficiency for all residents. Your patience and resilience during this period have been paramount in maintaining our city’s economic momentum.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to HE President Bola Tinubu and the Honourable Minister of Works, David Umahi for their expedited focus and attention to detail on the Third Mainland Bridge project. Their commitment has significantly contributed to the timely and quality completion of these necessary improvements.

“My thanks also go to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation for their effective traffic management throughout this period. Their dedication has minimized disruptions and maintained flow, demonstrating our collective strength and ability to overcome challenges.

“As we embrace the smoother journeys that the newly renovated bridge provides, it also calls for a renewed emphasis on road safety. Our shared commitment to safety ensures not only our wellbeing but also the wellbeing of other road users.

“Thank you, Lagosians, for your unwavering support.”

Concise News reported that the minister of works revealed recently that the Federal Government will extend repair works to Carter and Eko bridges in the same axis.