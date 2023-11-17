Lagos Reopens Mushin Markets Shut for Environmental Infractions

The Lagos State Government has reopened some markets in the Mushin area recently shut for widespread environmental infractions, including indiscriminate waste dumping. The markets are Mushin main market, Ojuwoye, Awolowo, Irepodun and Daleko markets.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab stated that the temporary closure was necessary, adding that the act of indiscriminate waste dumping observed in those markets threatened the public health and well-being of people in the area.

He said, “Our decision to close the Mushin markets was rooted in the urgent need to rectify environmental malpractices that posed a threat to public health and the overall well-being of people living in the area”.

In his remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the ongoing enforcement action against filthy markets was a continuous one, as the Authority would not rest on its oars until every part of the State assumed a cleaner and healthier form.

He reassured the public that strict monitoring and enforcement mechanisms would remain in place to prevent a recurrence of the previous environmental challenges experienced in some markets, adding that the Authority would not fail to wield the hammer against non-compliant business facilities.