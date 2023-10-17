Lagos Reopens Ladipo Market

The Lagos State Government has reopened Ladipo Market, Mushin, after meeting the most essential criteria, set for reopening sealed markets.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, according to a statement, said business activities would commence at the popular spare parts market, after its recent closure for various environmental infractions.

He noted that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu prioritised the issue of clean environment, public health, and safety, in line with the THEMES Plus agenda, which informed the recent drive, to enforce strict compliance with waste management best practice, across markets in the state.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to environmental sustainability and public safety, particularly within markets and around business facilities, stressing that the goal was to ensure all markets in Lagos State, followed laid down environmental rules, resulting in a safer and healthier business environment for buyers and sellers.

Gbadegesin urged the traders to support the efforts of the State Government, by adhering strictly to the environmental laws, as markets that run foul of the law risk indefinite closure.