Lagos Removes Illegal Structures On Agbara Axis Of Badagry Expressway

As part of efforts to enhance cleanliness in the environment, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), in a joint operation with the Governor’s Office Special Project team and the Ogun State Ministry of Environment, effected the demolition of more than 500 illegal structures occupying the Agbara stretch of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Sunday.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu, said the exercise was carried out because of the importance of Lagos-Badagry Expressway as an international route to and from other neighbouring countries as well as a vital economic hub to both Lagos and Ogun States.

She explained that the LAGESC had previously served owners and occupiers of about 500 illegal structures on the Agbara axis with abatement notices but they failed to comply, necessitating the demolition of the structures that have become environmental nuisance and hideouts for criminals in the area.

Whilst reiterating the State’s zero-tolerance for illegal structures, the Corps Marshal noted that the State Government will not tolerate the erection of illegal structures and shanties on lay-bys, setbacks or right of ways, especially under the high-tension poles on any road or expressway in Lagos.

CP Akinpelu emphasised that the activities of the occupiers hinder the free-flow of traffic as they encroach the highways to display their wares for sale thereby causing traffic gridlock and robberies on the international route, especially at night.

Pointing out that the operation will be continuous and will extend to all nooks and crannies of the State, the Corps Marshal maintained that Lagos State will be rid of environmental infractions, illegal structures and ensure that walkways, lay-bys and setbacks are free from all forms of obstruction.

Also reacting to the enforcement operation, the Senior Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Environment, Mr. Farouk Adeniyi Akintunde stated that the demolition exercise was timely and pivotal to the Ease of Doing Business around the Agbara Industrial layout in Ogun State.