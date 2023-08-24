Lagos Reiterates Commitment To Gender Equality

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has received a delegation of the Spotlight Initiative Africa Regional programme on SGBV, comprising partners from Ghana, South Africa, Mali, Ethiopia, Kenya and others, just as it reiterated the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to gender equality.

Speaking during a session with the delegates, the Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi said the visit was an opportunity to share experiences of the various spotlight initiatives and the State Government-driven innovations toward eradicating the scourge of Sexual and Gender-Baded violence (SGBV) in Lagos.

She emphasised the State Government’s political will, which is further underscored by the incorporation of PLUS in the THEMES development agenda with a special focus on gender equality and social inclusion, geared towards achieving success in gender equality by reducing the SGBV menace to the barest minimum.

Vivour-Adeniyi also averred that the visit is also an opportunity to speak about the State Government’s various interventions including the Gender-Based Violence Virtual Response and Referral Service (GBV VRRS), mainstreaming of SGBV response into the public health sector as well as the State’s Emergency response apparatus coordinated by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

She stressed that the support from the Spotlight Initiative aided the establishment of the GBV RRS, Supported the formulation of the Unified Response Protocol Pathway (URPRP) and also enhanced the development of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Case Management System (Mobile/Web application).

In her remark, Anu Vaughere Jahu, the leader of the United Nations delegation, commended the State Government and the DSVA for impactful strides in the fight against SGBV, assuring that she would relay the needs of DSVA on Prevention, Access to Justice and Thematic issues, among others, towards curbing the menace.

