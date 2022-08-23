Lagos Reiterates Commitment To Ending Gridlock On Mile 2-Tincan Axis

The Lagos State Government has assured the Stakeholders at Apapa that it won’t relent in its efforts to eradicate gridlock on the Mile2-Tincan axis

At the inspection of the Mile 2- Tincan section of the Apapa /Oshodi Expressway, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa explained that despite the success recorded in managing traffic flow in and out of Apapa Port, the State Government is trying to resolve the challenges plaguing the ongoing construction of the Mile2- Tincan axis.

Giwa further explained that the concerns of the Truckers and the construction company, Hi-tech, have been well noted by the Traffic Management Enforcement Team, adding that they will be engaged to create and implement a lasting solution to reduce the gridlock on the lane inbound Tincan Port.

He affirmed that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration will continue engagements with all Stakeholders to ensure cooperation and speed in rounding up construction of the port access roads and ensuring seamless movement in and out of Apapa and its environs.

The Special adviser reiterated that Okada operations is still prohibited at Apapa despite recalcitrant riders seen flouting the ban. He assured that the penalties will be meted out accordingly by the security formations charged with enforcing the ban across the ten (10) Local Government areas of the State.

Affirming the words of the Special Adviser, the Port Manager, Hi-Tech, Mr. Willie Barkhuisen declared that with the support of the State Government, the company will complete rehabilitation works along the Mile-2- Tincan axis in 2 months.

The General Manager Engineering, Dangote Group represented by Engr. Akinsanya Bolaji lauded the Lagos State Government for its dedication and support in ensuring that the rehabilitation of the Port access roads is completed in record time. He assured that the Dangote Group will remain supportive towards bettering port operations.

The Port Manager, Nigerian Port Authority, Jubril Bubba, Director Operations Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Mr. Peter, Port Manager Hi- Tech, Willie Barkhusien and his team were also present at the inspection exercise on the Mile2-Tincan axis.