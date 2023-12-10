Lagos Reiterates Commitment to Drainage Maintenance

The Lagos State Government has restated its focus on drainage and canal maintenance in order to permanently address the menace of flooding in the State.

Addressing newsmen after an inspection of many areas in Ikoyi, including the State House, Dodan Barracks, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab expressed satisfaction with the level of the cleaning of drainages at the Dodan Barracks Mammy market.

He explained that the issue of perennial flooding in that axis had become a matter of serious concern to the state government.

“I must say that i am satisfied with the level of compliance and ongoing work around the State house on Dodan Barracks/Norman Williams Corridor; alot have been done by the government in removing the nuisances blocking the canals and waterways of the Collector” he said.

Wahab, accompanied by the Director Drainage Enforcement and Compliance, Engr. Mahmood Adegbite also visited Shoreline Estate, Onikoyi Estate, Park View and Banana Island.

He said that most structures in these areas did not observe the standard 3metres required by law for the setback of secondary collector drains.

“On investigation, we found out that the 1st property situated along Onikoyi/ Banana island collector inside Onikoyi Estate had 2.5metre for the drainage setback and for us to have a balanced situation we will adopt 2.5m which is smaller than the 3metre required by law,” he said.

He said the Ministry would serve contravention notice immediately to property owners along the corridor of Shoreline Estate/ Onikoyi Estate/Park View/ Banana Island collector whose properties fall within the channel setback.

He said property owners along the aforementioned collector drain would be given the next 7 days to move their fences on both sides of the channel while observing the 2.5metre drainage setback, saying enforcement would commence immediately after expiration of d mandatory notice.

The commissioner advised property owners and residents to voluntarily moved fences themselves before the commencement of enforcement saying, “if they fail to do so and allow us to use tax payers funds to enforce, property owners would be surcharged for the expenses incurred”

The team also visited Banana Island where the street housing Ford foundation was flooded and has elicited complaints from members of the Estate with a resolution to bring a permanent solution to flooding issues in the area.

“We noticed that some part of building of the Church of Nativity Vicrage, on going dredging work and the Estate extension project are responsible for disruption of free flow of water into the lagoon; all these will be corrected and setback will be enforced” he said.

The Commissioner emphasized that the Ministry does not demolish buildings but only removes impediments to obstruct free flow of storm water into the drainage infrastructure as backed by the law.