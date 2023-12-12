Lagos Records Zero Banks Robbery Four Years in a Row

Bank robbery appears to be a bygone incident in Lagos going by the new record released by the State’s Security Trust Fund.

For the fourth consecutive year, Lagos recorded no incident of armed robbery assault against any financial institution in the State — the longest period over the last two decades.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu linked the improvement to the continuous review of the State’s security architecture and the consistent surveillance put in place to nip organised crimes in the bud.

Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, shared this progress at the 17th Town Hall Meeting on security where stakeholders in the security circle, citizens & private sector donors met to evaluate issues relating to safety in Lagos between October 2022-September 2023.

The event was held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

Lagos, however, recorded 189 cases of residential robberies under the year in review, 172 of which were successfully foiled by security operatives and 257 suspects arrested.

The Governor praised the police and sister agencies for their collaborative efforts towards combating crimes in the city, saying the State had built a stabilised security landscape compared to other parts of the country. He, however, said more challenges lied ahead to overcome.