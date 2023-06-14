Lagos Reaffirms Commitment To Eradicating Sexual, Gender-Based Violence

Enhanced Collaboration for a Stronger Response to SGBV

In a firm stand against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) has reiterated its commitment to combating this pervasive issue.

Through strengthened collaboration with women-focused NGOs and governmental agencies, the ministry aims to give women a voice in society and address the rising scourge of SGBV in Lagos State.

EU Spotlight Initiative and Government Agencies Unite for Support

Mrs. Oluyemi Kalesanwo, the Permanent Secretary of WAPA, emphasized the necessity of symbiotic cooperation between the EU Spotlight Initiative, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the State Government to effectively tackle SGBV.

This collaboration includes psychosocial interventions led by the EU Spotlight Initiative, in partnership with UN Women, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, government agencies, and NGOs.

Their joint efforts strive to establish a comprehensive support system for indigent and vulnerable women residents of Lagos.

Promoting Gender Equality and Empowering Women

Highlighting the impact of economic challenges on SGBV, Mrs. Kalesanwo emphasized the importance of curbing this societal ill.

She acknowledged that while men also face verbal attacks, threats, and control dynamics, women often bear the brunt of the consequences when relationships turn sour.

The Permanent Secretary praised the partners for their support in empowering women within the Lagos metropolis and expressed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that women are informed and equipped to improve their lives.