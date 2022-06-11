Lagos Re-affirms Commitment To Multi-Modal Transport System

The Lagos State Government is at the forefront of investment in a technologically-driven, multi-modal transportation system to address the technical challenges in the transport sector.

These were the words of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu at the opening ceremony of the National Transport Technology Conference and Exhibition in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Represented at the ceremony by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, the Governor reiterated that the goal of the Lagos State Government is to synchronise all modes of transportation to reduce travel time for residents, affirming that his administration will complete the mass transit line project to cater for the growing population.

He averred that innovation such as the Cowry Card was created to synergise connectivity of the modes via a centralised payment system for economic advantage, adding that the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Traffic Management Solution (TMS) were technology introduced to curb excesses and the recalcitrant road culture with reduced human intervention on Lagos roads.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said that over 6,000 kilometres of Metro Network Connection Fibre have been laid within the State to fast-track higher bandwidth and faster internet speed for enhanced security to make Lagos a 24-hour driven Smart City. He called for collaboration that will aid successful reforms in the transport sector.

Earlier in her address, the Minister of State for Transportation, Mrs. Gbemisola Saraki, aligned with the need to achieve a greener transportation system that would promote environmental friendliness across the country.

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mrs. Magdelene Ajani, explained that the Ministry was in the process of reviewing the policy on Non-Motorised Transportation (NMT) to further strengthen greener transportation in the country.

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, reiterated the resolve of the Government to sustain and improve the existing technological interventions in the transportation sector, pointing out that all types of challenges encountered daily require creative solutions.

Oladeinde expressed confidence that the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure with proper leverage on technology would address transport and logistics challenges in the country.

While promising that all modes of transportation will be adequately reviewed for the benefit of stakeholders and improved economic turnaround, the Commissioner stressed that the meeting is taking place at a pivotal moment in the nation where a sustainable roadmap is required to shape the future of transportation.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Transport Commissioners Forum, Hajiya Ramatu Mohammed, acknowledged that technology has made a profound impact on every sector, adding that the country as a whole has barely scratched the surface of its true potential.

She asserted that innovation in the sector will be examined and modified for application at the grassroots level.

In his goodwill message, the Federal Road Safety Corps Commander, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, lauded stakeholders in the transport sector, especially the Lagos State Government, for maximising the multi-modal transport system as it has managed 40% of the nation’s vehicle density.

He stressed that the sector is in dire need of diversification to solve the emerging problems and expressed optimism about the outcome of the conference.

Sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience at the conference, Professor Iyiola Oni affirmed that multi-modalism will promote accessibility to reduce the carbon footprint for a greener transportation system.

He also explained that the development of effective policies is required for sustainability, accessibility and mobility in urban areas of Nigeria alongside the necessary infrastructure, investment and political will to restructure the public transport system.