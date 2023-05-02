Lagos Publishes Details Of Three Sex Offenders

The Lagos State Government has released the identities and details of three adult males convicted of different sexual offences in the state. The announcement was made by the state Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency via their official Twitter handle, @Lagosdsva. The agency, in a message tagged “Justice has been served,” shared the names and photos of the sex offenders, along with the nature of their crimes and the duration of their sentences.

One of the offenders, Idowu Daniel, was found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to seven years imprisonment. Moses Olawale, the second offender, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sentenced to 37 years in prison. The third offender, Akin Isaac, was given a 21-year prison term for defilement.

The agency urged the public to continue to demand justice for domestic and sexual violence victims. The announcement follows the agency’s May 2022 declaration that it would begin to publish the details of sexual offenders. The Executive Secretary, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed during a press conference at the agency’s office that the move was in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s zero tolerance for all forms of domestic and sexual violence.

The agency stated that the publication of these details is in accordance with the provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, particularly Section 42, which requires the agency to periodically publish the details of sex convicts in the state. The information is to be published on the websites of the state government, the Ministry of Justice and the agency, as outlined in the law. The agency has issued letters of advisory to local governments and traditional rulers of the communities where the convicts previously resided.

In addition, the agency previously published the details of two sex offenders who were sentenced to life imprisonment. These offenders were Gbenga Olasunkanmi and Bashiru Obasekere, both convicted of defilement.