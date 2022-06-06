Lagos Public School Security Has Been Enhanced – LSNA GM

The General Manager of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA), Prince (Dr.) Ifalade Oyekan, has disclosed that the deployment and presence of Corps officers of the agency to public primary and secondary schools across the State enhanced security.

Speaking recently on the activities of the LNSA at the Safety Arena Complex, Bolade Oshodi, Prince Oyekan said the initiative to deploy officers to complement the security situation in public schools in order to reduce the rate of crime-related activities among students is yielding positive results.

He explained that the introduction of the ‘Stop N Search’ policy of the Corps before students were allowed access into schools has led to the discovery of dangerous weapons and illicit drugs in the bags of some of the students, which has consequently led to an improvement in the security situation.

Dr. Oyekan advised parents to complement the efforts of the LNSA officers posted to public schools by paying more attention to the activities of their children and the kind of company they keep to reduce negative influence.

He commended Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for supporting the Agency with working tools, reiterating that the LNSA is ready and willing to collaborate with relevant agencies in the State to enhance the security situation in every part of Lagos.

#