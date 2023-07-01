Lagos Presents Vehicles To Six Perm Secs

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Commitment to Excellence

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in Lagos State continues to prioritize excellence and efficiency in public service delivery.

Today, the government reached a significant milestone by presenting official vehicles to six recently sworn-in Permanent Secretaries.

The ceremony, held under the auspices of the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, symbolizes the administration’s unwavering dedication to fostering productivity and operational effectiveness.

Empowering Permanent Secretaries for Enhanced Performance

During the official vehicle presentation, Mrs. Sunkanmi Oyegbola, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, represented Mr. Muri-Okunola. She emphasized that this occasion signifies a new chapter in the government’s commitment to excellence.

The vehicles, tailored to meet the specific needs of the Permanent Secretaries, will not only serve their operational requirements but also undoubtedly enhance their productivity and efficiency.

Mrs. Oyegbola stressed the government’s belief that these official vehicles will positively impact the lives of the Permanent Secretaries in ways they could never have imagined.

This significant gesture of support will undoubtedly have a profound effect on their ability to fulfill their duties and responsibilities more effectively.

Gratitude and Acknowledgment from the Beneficiaries

Dr. (Mrs.) Shareefah Adejoke Yusuf, the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary of Education District VI, expressed heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the other Permanent Secretaries for the extraordinary gift of the official vehicles.

She conveyed their gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the remarkable gesture, which was presented through the Office of the Head of Service.

Dr. Yusuf acknowledged the profound impact these vehicles would have on their lives and work, stating that they will undoubtedly contribute to increased productivity and efficiency.

The beneficiaries, including Mr. Adebowale Adeoye, Mr. Amuni Abayomi, Mrs. Olushekun Bibilomo, Mr. Obadina Akinbode, and Mrs. Akanbi Adenike, all expressed their deep gratitude for this empowering provision.