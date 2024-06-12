Lagos Prepares for Grand Yoruba Week Celebration

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Art, and Culture is finalizing preparations for the highly anticipated Yoruba Week celebration, scheduled for September 2024.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry outlined that the event will offer a vibrant showcase of the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

Traditional music, captivating dance performances, captivating art exhibitions, and a delightful array of culinary offerings will be featured, promising a culturally immersive experience for attendees.

“With Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu now the esteemed Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, this year’s Yoruba Week is destined to be a majestic celebration of unity and culture,” the statement said.

“The Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, will embark on a series of courtesy visits to various stakeholders, Yoruba leaders, grassroots communities, and the younger generation, aiming to foster widespread participation and engagement in this cultural festivity. This will be the biggest cultural event in the Yoruba calendar in years to come,” the statement added.

The programme is with the theme, “Embracing the Yoruba Heritage, Unity, and Pride by Preserving Our Past and Inspiring Our Future.”