Lagos PPRO Zone 2 Assumes Duty

The newly posted Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ayuba Tunni Umma, a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has assumed duty.

SP Ayuba who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology from the prestigious Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto; was enlisted in the Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 2010 and has attended several professional courses home and abroad, including various Public Relations related courses.

She took over as the ZPPRO from SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu following her posting by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM.

Her deployment, according to the IGP is to strengthen community engagement, synergy, interagency/organizational collaboration and communication within Zone 2 Command, comprising Lagos and Ogun states.

The vibrant Police Public Relations Officer has served in various capacities within the Force such as Force CID Annex, Kaduna, Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Milverton Ikoyi, Lagos, as well as Staff Officer Senior (SOS), Jigawa State Command, Unit Commander, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Base 2 Lagos, Staff Officer, Force Public Relations Department, and Deputy Head of the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB), Force Headquarters Abuja prior to her deployment PPRO Zone 2 Command, Onikan Lagos.

SP Ayuba has travelled far and wide in the course of her duty and attended several courses such as Criminal Justice Executive Course KAIPTC, Police Middle Management Course KAIPTC, Human Right Base and Gender Sensitive Policing, Awareness on SEA and Gender Mainstreaming MLAILPKC.

Others include but not limited to Expert Trainer for Basic Police Training, FBI Interview and Interrogation Train the Trainer Course, FBI Evidence Response Course, Strategic Communication Master Class, Leadership and Management of Police Accountability Training, Advance Detective Course and Operational Leadership and Command Course.

SP Ayuba expressed her gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2 Command, AIG Ari Mohammed Ali, FCIA, psc+ for the opportunity to serve and pledges to discharge her duties professionally.

She also appealed to members of the public, especially the good people of Lagos and Ogun State for their support and cooperation towards the discharge of her duties.

The new PPRO can be reached on GSM number; 08100025614 and email: [email protected]