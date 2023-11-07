Lagos Police Spokesman Knocks BBNaija’s Phyna Over Altercation With Officers

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has slammed Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Otabor Josephina, aka Phyna, after she was involved in an altercation with some police officers.

In a now-deleted post on social media, Phyna claimed that the officers filmed her and she made them delete it.

She wrote, “Police bring out phone dy film me… Me sef bring out my phone dy go live.

“Some unfortanate people where busy encouraging police to deal with me. Na win I win I no kilI person bcuz of hate, y’all don’t even know when to have sense. I sha made sure he deleted it.

“He said taking pictures and video of the person they stopped is in the law. I have never heard of that….PHYNA MADE SURE HE DELETED IT!!!!!!”

Reacting to the post, Hundeyin wrote, “If you were in my shoes, somebody carries phone on your face, you’ll get angry. You’ll get angry! – a Nigerian.

“You guys can’t even take what you dish out. A police officer uses his phone to record you, not randomly, but while you’re breaking a traffic rule and you’re all worked up about it, asking which law empowers him to rightfully get evidence. You’re unusual.

“But law does not matter when you record police officers in the line of duty, sometimes just to agitate them and quickly scream harassment.”