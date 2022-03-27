Lagos Police Rescue Two From Armed Robbers, Recover Guns, Matchetes

Men of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS)on early hours of Thursday rescued a tanker driver and his assistance from the captive of gun – wielding robbers on Lekki – Epe Expressway, while they also recovered three guns, 11 live cartridges and machetes from robber’s vehicle.

Other items recovered from the robbers were: a tipper with the registration number: BDJ 271 XB, a chisel, back pack, hand gloves and a face mask.

The robbers, numbering about seven had around 1:00 a.m. used a blue colour tipper to block a truck loaded with 45,000 litres of premium motor spirit (pms) at Berger Bridge inward Epe, Lagos. The fuel tanker was heading to Oyo State.

The four occupants of the tipper ordered the truck driver and his assistant out of the vehicle. They drove away the 45,000 tanker while three others robbers who were hiding in the bush held hostage the truck driver and his assistance, identified as Falana Abiodun and Fatai Opeyemi, before leading them into the bush.

They were emerging from the bush around 4:00 a.m. with their hostages when patrolling Rapid Response Squad (RRS) team saw them and gave them a chase.

The robbers abandoned their vehicle, guns and machetes before escaping into the bush.

The 45,000-litre tanker was later found empty through the assistance of NUPENG members in Epe.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigations.

CP Alabi further assured that all the suspects involved in the hijacking of the 45,000-litre tanker would be made to face justice.