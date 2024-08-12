Lagos Police Probe Death of Worker Who Jumped into Iron Melting Pot

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of a 25-year-old contract employee who allegedly jumped into an iron melting pot at his workplace. The incident occurred at a company located in the industrial area of Odogunyan, Ikorodu.

According to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, the company’s safety officer reported the case to the Sagamu Road Police Division on August 3 at around 6:00 p.m. The safety officer disclosed that the contract employee, who was working in the AOD Section, jumped into the melting pot, an area restricted to staff during operations.

The incident took place at approximately 3:15 p.m. on the same day. Despite attempts by colleagues to prevent him from jumping, the employee’s body was completely melted. Detectives from the station have visited the scene, and the deceased’s family has been notified. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the employee’s death is currently underway.