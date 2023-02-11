Lagos Police Probe Attack On Obi Supporters

Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party has reported to the Lagos State Police Command about an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division.

Four injured persons have been given medical attention since the attack that took place few hours to rhe presidential rally of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, in Lagos.

In a statement, the Lagos Command said “DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

*The regrettable attack happened at about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.”