Lagos Police Nab Two Suspected Cultists In Ikorodu

Two suspected Cultists operating in Ikorodu area and other areas of Lagos have been arrested for reportedly threatening to evict some residents in order to claim their land.

The suspects who belong to a land-grabbing group were arrested on Sunday.

It was discovered that the suspects and several other members who are currently at large had previously written to landowners requesting them to come and buy lands which they had long since acquired.

The gang threatened to deal with anyone who disobeyed the order in the letter.

However, Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesman, tweeted: “At about 10am today, patrol officers from Imota Division stopped two men coming from Sagamu on a motorcycle for a search.

“Found on them were a locally made semi-automatic pistol, two live ammunition, charms, masquerade regalia and three mobile phones. The suspects confessed to being cultists and working as land grabbers in Ikorodu.”