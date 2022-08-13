Lagos Police Nab Suspected Car Snatchers In Iba-Igando-Egbeda Axis

Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Victor Chibuike ‘m’ aged 26 aka Azaman, Kingsley Ndubuisi ‘m’ aged 33 aka kango, Augustine James ‘m’ aged 29 aka Edo boy and Lateef Babatunde ‘m’ aged 33 within the Igando axis of Lagos State.

The arrest followed the launching of a swift investigation immediately after a report was received on August 7, 2022, that a 2010 Lexus RX 350 SUV, 2006 Toyota Camry saloon car, an iPhone and other valuables were robbed at gunpoint.

Three locally made pistols, one locally made semi-automatic pistol and 12 live cartridges were recovered from the gang.

Investigations reveal that the suspects were notorious for robbing their victims of their valuables and vehicles along the Iba-Igando-Egbeda axis of Lagos State. Efforts are ongoing to arrest their criminal receiver of stolen goods, and possible recovery of other items stolen by the gang in the past. Suspects will be arraigned at the end of investigation.