Lagos Police Nab Suspected Cable Thieves in Midnight Patrol

During a routine midnight patrol at approximately 3:20 am, officers from the Ojodu Division in Lagos intercepted three individuals, namely Babatunde Murutu, Segun Lawal, and Adebayo Iyanu, and conducted a search of their belongings. Among the items discovered in their possession were cables, screwdrivers, and scissors.

Subsequent investigation indicated that the trio had recently pilfered the cables from a nearby building in the neighborhood. The apprehended suspects, Murutu, Lawal, and Iyanu, are now subject to legal proceedings following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

The incident underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to maintain vigilance and combat criminal activities within local communities. It also highlights the importance of proactive policing measures, such as midnight patrols, in deterring and apprehending individuals engaged in unlawful behavior.