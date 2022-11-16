Lagos Police Nab 11 Suspected Cultists After Clash In Agege

Men of the Rapid Response Squad on Wednesday arrested 11 suspected members of a cult gang following a clash at a hotel in the Agege area of Lagos State.

A terse statement issued by the RRS revealed that the arrest took place around 2.45am.

“Around 2:45 a.m. today, our officers on patrol arrested 11 members of rival cult gangs involved in violent clash in a hotel (name withheld) in Agege.

“Four of them were viciously injured with broken bottles during the fight.

“They have been transferred to Oko Oba, Agege Police Division in line with the directive of our Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi,” the RRS said.

The Agency had on Tuesday announced the arrest of two suspected cultists in the Sangotedo area of Lagos.

“Men of Ajah Division responded swiftly to a distress call from Sangotedo that cultists were on rampage. These two were arrested with locally made firearms.

“They are currently assisting with ongoing investigations,” the agency said.