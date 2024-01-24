Lagos Police Move to Forestall Kidnapping on Gbagada Expressway

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked a viral advisory on social media about “an increase in kidnapping incidents along Gbagada Expressway.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Command stated unequivocally that the claim that such a security alert was issued by the Lagos State Police Command is false.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said, “That notwithstanding, the Command is not unmindful of the concerns raised in the alert. Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni has ordered an immediate review of the security architecture of the entire area by affected Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders, in a bid to forestall such an occurrence.

“The improved security architecture will be regularly reviewed and optimized to ensure absolute security for road users, residents of the area and the entire people of Lagos State. To this end, CP Fayoade urges Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“In the same vein, Lagosians are urged to remain security conscious and report any suspicious happening around them to the nearest Police Station or call Lagos State Police Command Control Room on 08065154338, 08063299264 or 09129229576.”