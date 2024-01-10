Lagos Police, LAMATA Partner for Red Line Rail Security

In a demonstration of cooperative efforts, the Lagos State Police Command has affirmed its commitment to supporting the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in safeguarding lives and property as part of its mission to ensure the smooth mobility of Lagosians.

During a courtesy visit led by Managing Director Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, along with LAMATA’s Director of Rail, Engr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga, the team met with the newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, CP Adegoke Fayoade. Expressing gratitude for the collaboration, Mrs. Akinajo commended the Police Command for its partnership in securing the state’s transport infrastructure, especially following the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests that resulted in significant damage and bus burnings.

The primary focus of this meeting was to fortify security ties, particularly concerning the upcoming Red Line Rail project. Mrs. Akinajo provided the Commissioner with an overview of LAMATA’s projects, underscoring the imminent launch of the LRMT Red Line in the first quarter of 2024. She emphasized the crucial necessity for robust security measures along the rail corridor to ensure the protection of both passengers and infrastructure.

In response to these concerns, CP Fayoade assured Mrs. Akinajo of his steadfast commitment to guaranteeing the safety of passengers and safeguarding the state’s vital infrastructure. This pledge signifies a positive stride towards a secure and successful launch of the Red Line. The Red Line project holds the potential to revolutionize transportation in Lagos by offering a secure and efficient alternative for commuters, making this collaboration between the police and LAMATA a crucial aspect of the city’s future mobility landscape.