Lagos Police Declare Tajudeen Bakare Wanted Over Public Disturbance

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
Following the emergence of a video earlier this week showing a man wielding a pump action rifle and threatening public peace, the CSP Egbeyemi-led Rapid Response Squad (RRS), working on actionable intelligence, carried out a sting operation on the residence of the man in the Surulere area of the state.

Found in the suspect’s residence were three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame of the suspect.

The suspect, Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakare, narrowly escaped arrest and is hereby declared wanted.

Any useful information leading to his arrest would be highly appreciated and treated with utmost confidentiality.

While appreciating Lagosians for their vigilance and prompt information to security agencies, the Lagos State Police Command once again warns all trouble makers to steer clear of the state as anyone found wanting would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

