Lagos Police Bust Illegal Alcohol Production Ring in Agege

The Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has disclosed a significant crackdown on illicit alcohol production in the Agege area of the state.

Acting on credible intelligence, officers from the Isokoko Division executed a raid on a premises suspected of housing an illegal distillery. The operation resulted in the apprehension of four individuals allegedly involved in the illicit production of counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

Authorities seized a cache of fake drinks, along with empty bottles and labels bearing the logos of various reputable brands. The discovery underscores the pervasive threat posed by counterfeit goods to public health and safety.

As investigations into the matter continue, law enforcement remains vigilant in its efforts to dismantle illicit operations and safeguard the well-being of residents.

This swift action by the Lagos State Police serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against the production and distribution of fake goods within the region. It highlights the crucial role of law enforcement agencies in upholding regulatory standards and protecting consumers from potentially harmful products.