Lagos Police Arrest Two With Locally Made Guns

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), in separate incidents in Lekki and Ojota, Lagos, arrested two suspects, 20-year-old Daniel Ojoh and 27-year-old Kudus Ahmed, with two locally made guns and charms.

Upon receipt of credible information from the public, Daniel Ojoh was arrested at his workshop in Alagutan on Saturday, February 18, 2023, and a locally made gun with two live cartridges were recovered from him.

Kudus Ahmed was arrested underneath Ojota Bridge at about 4:00 p.m on Sunday, February 19, 2023, after he was stopped on suspicion by RRS bike riders on patrol. A locally made gun and charms were recovered from his bag.

Both suspects are currently assisting the police in ongoing investigations.

Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, while urging the officers to intensify patrol of the state, directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command Headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

