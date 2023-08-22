Lagos Police Arrest Three Vandals, Recover Bridge Railings

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command have arrested three suspected vandals in Tom Jones area of Lagos Island and recovered a mini bus, two carts and bridge railings

The vandals were arrested at about 0245hrs on Saturday during RRS operatives’ routine patrol of the area.

The suspects: Faruk Abubakar aged 32, Yusuph Balogun aged 36 and Timothy Dauda aged 49 fled and abandoned a Suzuki mini bus popularly called korope with registration number BDG 315 YA upon sighting the police.

Also left behind by the suspected vandals were two carts, bars of aluminum railings suspected to have been cut from the Third Mainland Bridge, a hammer and a hand saw

Their arrest comes on the heels of other recent and similar arrests of vandals made by the CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS operatives. The suspects have since been charged to court.