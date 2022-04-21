Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers Terrorising Ajah

Luck ran out on a group of suspected armed robbers terrorising the Ajah area of Lagos State on Thursday April 14, 2022 at about 1240hrs at the Ajah underbridge.

The Anti-Crime patrol team attached to Ajah Divisional Police Headquaters, Ajah, Lagos, while on routine patrol, intercepted a silver-coloured Honda City vehicle with registration number GGE 288 GV with three occupants namely Emeka George ‘m’ 30yrs, Ahmed Balogun ‘m’ 23yrs and Bolaji Elewuro 29yrs.

In an exhibition of conscientiousness, the operatives on reasonable suspicion conducted a courteous search on the occupants of the vehicle and in the process recovered 1 locally made pistol with 3 live cartridges.

The operatives immediately moved the suspects to the station and preliminary investigation commenced .

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc in his resolve to ensure safety and security of Lagosians has assured that every required step will be taken to tackle insecurity.

He has further directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the CP Special Squad for a more discreet investigation