Lagos Police Arrest Officer Harassing Motorist Over Tinted Glass Permit

\The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Inspector Dele Reuben, the officer captured on video harassing a motorist for the now-suspended tinted glasses permit.

The Command through a statement signed by SP Benjamin Hundeyin revealed that the officer is currently undergoing disciplinary procedures at the State Headquarters, Ikeja.

His arrest came on the heels of the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc that the errant officer be identified,arrested and decisively dealt with.

The statement added, “It is pertinent to reiterate that issuance of tinted glasses permit remains suspended by the Force Management to enable an upgrade of the tinted glasses permit portal. In effect, while all existing tinted glasses permit remain valid, issuance of new permits is yet to resume.

“CP Alabi has further reiterated to his officer and men his zero tolerance for harassment, extortion and abuse of rights of citizens. He equally assured the general public that the Lagos State Police Command under his watch will continually strengthen its internal disciplinary mechanisms.”