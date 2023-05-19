Lagos Police Arrest Man In Possession Of Human Parts

The Operatives of Lagos State Police Command on 17th May 2023 apprehended a man identified as Monday Alfred for allegedly having human organs in his possession.

The information available indicates that the suspect was spotted along Ori-okuta old Shagamu road Imota, Lagos State, alongside his accomplice on a motorcycle riding suspiciously at top speed and navigating towards Shagamu, Ogun State.

Immediately, the police patrol team stopped them for a search, but both men jumped down and ran into the bush. Consequently, the security operatives gave them a hot chase and arrested Monday Alfred of Isale-Aye Araromi Mota while the second escaped through the bush paths.

Thereafter, the police searched Alfred and found two cut hands suspected to be human parts preserved in some liquid suspected to be ethanol in a plastic bucket.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s motorcycle and his phone have been confiscated while efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing suspect.