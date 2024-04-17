Lagos Police Arrest Four in One-Chance Robbery Sting Operation

In a swift operation led by detectives from the Ilasan Division of the Lagos State Police Command, four individuals have been apprehended in Ijora-Badia area of the state following a meticulous investigation into a distressing one-chance robbery incident.

According to the Spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspects, identified as Habeeb Azeez (29), Micheal Adeyeye (26), Biodun Iyiola (46), and Adeleye Dotun (27), were taken into custody after a victim reported the withdrawal of N1.4 million from her account during the harrowing ordeal in Ilasan.

The term “one-chance robbery” refers to a criminal tactic in which unsuspecting victims are lured into vehicles, ostensibly for transport purposes, only to be robbed of their belongings or coerced into revealing sensitive information such as bank account details. This insidious method has become increasingly prevalent in urban areas, prompting law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts in combating such crimes.

The victim’s courage in reporting the incident played a pivotal role in initiating a thorough investigation, culminating in the successful apprehension of the perpetrators. With the assistance of modern investigative techniques and community cooperation, the Ilasan Division detectives were able to swiftly track down and arrest the alleged perpetrators, thereby preventing further harm to potential victims.

The arrest of Azeez, Adeyeye, Iyiola, and Dotun underscores the commitment of law enforcement authorities to safeguarding the public from the scourge of criminal activities. The diligent efforts of the officers involved serve as a testament to the efficacy of proactive policing strategies in addressing contemporary security challenges.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly. By working together, communities can contribute to creating safer environments for all residents, ensuring that incidents of one-chance robbery and similar crimes are swiftly addressed and perpetrators brought to justice.