Lagos Police Arrest Four for Faking Kidnap

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four individuals for faking kidnap and demanding a ransom of N5m.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The statement read, “Detectives of the Lagos States Police Command have arrested Margret Itodo ‘f’ aged 25, Agnes Ogbeh ‘f’ aged 23, Esther Anyanwu ‘f’ aged 24 and Anthony Chinakwe ‘m’ aged 24 for faking the kidnap of Agnes Ogbeh.

“On March 19, 2024, Agnes Ogbeh, resident in Akure, had travelled to Lagos and was reportedly kidnapped in Lagos. The family back in Akure received a video showing Agnes and one other tied, gagged, and groaning with blood droplets around them. The ‘kidnappers’ demanded the sum of Five Million Naira for the release of Agnes.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives of the Command commenced a discreet and diligent investigation into the matter. The hideout was located where Agnes, the other lady in the video and two others were found living freely together.

“Further investigations revealed that Margaret Itodo is a professional make-up artist who was hired to make the video look real. All four have made confessional statements and are to be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni while commending the detectives for a timely investigation calls on Lagosians to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity around them to the nearest security agency.”