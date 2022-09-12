Lagos Police Arrest Brain Box Thieves

Police operatives attached to Surulere Division have arrested four members of a syndicate that specialize in vandalizing and selling vehicle parts.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday September 7, 2022 after a report was received that three Mercedes Benz SUVs brought in for repairs at a mechanic workshop were vandalized and their brain boxes and oil pumps stolen.

The suspects, Sodiq Odugbade ‘m’ aged 20, Aliyu Yusufa ‘m’ aged 20, Ayinla Aliaminu ‘m’ aged 21 and Ayomide Ogunshiyi ‘m’ aged 18, who were mechanic apprentices in the neighborhood, have given useful information to the police. Efforts are on to arrest the receivers of these stolen items. Arrested suspects have since been arraigned.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc assures Lagosians of the relentless efforts of officers and men of the Command to bring crime to the barest minimum.