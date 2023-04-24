Lagos Police Allay Fears Over Alleged Return Of SARS Operatives

The Lagos State Police Command has said the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, is not back on the street.

This was after a Twitter user, @AyoBankole, shared a photo of a gun-wielding man whose dress code he mistook for that usually worn by SARS operatives.

He tweeted, “Is SARS back on Lagos roads? Or why are skinny jeans, armed robber-looking, gun-blazing unmarked men standing on the highway along Lekki-Epe express?

In response, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the officer was not a SARS member, adding that he had Police clearly written at the back of his jacket and was on a special duty.

He tweeted, “This officer is a member of the tactical units recently reorganized by the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, to tackle cultism headlong in Lagos State.

“His team alongside others were behind the recent arrest of forty-two suspected cultists in a space of two weeks in different parts of the state.

“On this day, they were going for an assignment and ran into a heavy gridlock. Due to how time-sensitive the assignment was, they disembarked to clear the traffic. While a few of them were directing cars to ease the gridlock, others like the one pictured were ‘on guard.’

“It is important to point out that they all had police identities on them. The jackets had POLICE boldly written behind them. Others had helmets with POLICE boldly inscribed on them. They took adequate care to ensure that.

“You would also agree that many road users applauded them for a job well done. At no point did they engage in stop-and-search, nor were they on routine township patrol.

“Nonetheless, we truly commend you for seeing something and saying something. And we do not rule out the possibility of some police officers in some places appearing this way for stop-and-search and routine patrol (in dissonance with extant regulations).”