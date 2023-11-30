Lagos, PMAN to Strengthen Partnership

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has assured the leadership of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), that the Ministry will work with the Association to bolster the existing relationship between the body and the State Government.

Benson-Awoyinka gave the assurance while welcoming the delegation from the Lagos State Chapter of PMAN on a courtesy call led by the State Governor of the Association, Ms. Aralola Olamuyiwa, a foremost female drummer in Africa.

She congratulated Olamuyiwa and other executive members of the Association for seeking developmental interventions for PMAN and also exploring means of exporting the state’s creativity to the global community.

The Commissioner reiterated that the Ministry will work with PMAN moving forward, just as she sought more information about the Association to strengthen the synergy between the State Government and the body.

The team lead and Governor of, Lagos State Chapter of PMAN, Ms. Aralola Olamuyiwa expressed the interest of the Association in partnering with the Ministry, saying, “Our Association intends to work with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to set up a regulatory framework for artists in Lagos State”.

Olamuyiwa said the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), is an organisation founded with the sole purpose of guiding, protecting and promoting the interests of musicians in Nigeria.

She stated that the Association also has the Authorization of the Government of Nigeria under the Trade Unions Act, explaining the basis on which the Association was set up, including PMAN’s objectives and activities over the years.

According to her, the Association is saddled with the responsibility of regulating the practice of music professionals in Lagos State and the country at large.

She also informed that the association is planning an entertainment city and Lagos has been chosen as the City of Choice and that they have already gotten half a billion dollars in investment which is one of the reasons the partnership with the Ministry is crucial.

LASG